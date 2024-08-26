Texas Standard for Aug. 26, 2024: How economic issues may sway Texas voters in 2024

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Monday, Aug. 26, 2024:

Will RFK Jr.’s endorsement of Trump move the needle any?

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has suspended his independent, long-shot bid for the White House and appeared with former President Donald Trump to offer his endorsement.

What, if anything, does it mean for the race moving forward? Joining the Standard to break it down is Brandon Rottinghaus, political science professor at the University of Houston:



East Texas has a long history of labor disputes you may not know about

Labor Day is a week from today, and while it’s come to be associated with barbecues and mattress sales, the original intent was to celebrate America’s workers.

An East Texas reporter has spent the weeks leading up to Labor Day looking back at the biggest historical labor disputes in his region. Michael Garcia reports for KETK in Tyler and joins the Standard with more.

Texas election transparency law may be undermining ballot secrecy

The Texas House Elections Committee is meeting today to hear testimony on how voter registration is stored and managed.

Houston Public Media’s Andrew Schneider reports there are questions over how Texas’ efforts to make elections more transparent may be putting ballot secrecy at risk:



UT San Antonio’s partnership with UT Health could shake up Texas higher education

A new partnership is set to make UT San Antonio the third-largest comprehensive public research institution in Texas, with the potential to become a national and international powerhouse.

Warren Brown, deputy editor of MySA, joins us with the details:



A natural gas glut in Texas: Is it for real?

Think of an energy crisis, and your mind probabaly goes to supply shortage: the long gas lines of the 1970s, for instance. But recently, a different kind of crisis has emerged: an oversupply of natural gas.

The situation has become so significant that Morgan Stanley predicted a glut not seen in decades. Is this natural gas glut for real? Matt Smith, energy analyst for Kpler, joins us to explain.

Why is there a display about Jasper Johns on the side of a Jason’s Deli in San Marcos?

When we see a painting in a museum or a statue in a park, we might take a second to appreciate it. But what happens when we find art where we least expect it? It might make us question what art even is and why we notice it to begin with.

A question for KUT’s ATXplained project about something in San Marcos led reporter Maya Fawaz to consider that – in an alley next to a Jason’s Deli.

How economic issues may sway Texas voters in 2024

Prices, inflation and the overall economy are front and center for voters across the political spectrum. If the economy truly is the top issue for voters, what is the current state of the economy, and how might it influence Texans at the polls?

For insight, the Standard turns to economist Tom Tunstall, senior research director at UTSA’s Institute for Economic Development.

All this, plus Alexandra Hart with the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.