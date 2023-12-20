Texas Standard for Dec. 20, 2023: New proposals would let ranchers kill these two birds. But is one really a predator?

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023:

Texas Republicans took their focus on the border to new levels in 2023

Texas Republicans have vowed to make border security and immigration a top priority. Now, as 2023 ends, to say they fulfilled their campaign promises would be an understatement.

From billions in funding for border security to new, state-based enforcement laws, resources and rhetoric ramped up along the border. The Texas Newsroom’s Julián Aguilar reports:



Deaths of migrants soared in the Southwest this year. Why?

Nearly 150 people seeking asylum have died in the Border Patrol’s El Paso Sector over 12 months – soaring from only six migrant deaths recorded six years ago, according to Border Patrol records. And the deaths do not include the more than 70 people who died in Juárez while trying to cross the border.

El Paso Times reporter Lauren Villagran joins the Standard with the story.

How the Israel-Hamas conflict is testing free speech on campuses

As the Israel-Hamas conflict enters its third month, college campuses across the country are dealing with heightened tensions between students with different views on the conflict. Schools in North Texas are no exception.

KERA’s Juan Salinas II looks at how freedom of speech in higher education is being tested across the region.

The gift of the tidelands

‘Tis the season of giving. Commentator W.F. Strong weighs in with his take on one of the greatest natural gifts of all.

Democratic lawmakers offer plan to stop hedge funds from buying rental homes

In 2011, no single entity owned more than 1,000 single-family rental homes. Now, more than a half million such homes, including whole neighborhood blocks, are in the hands of institutional investors. Democratic lawmakers on Capitol Hill are trying to change that by pitching a plan to ban hedge funds from buying up single-family homes.

UT Austin/LBJ School of Public Affairs professor Steven Pedigo joins the Standard with more.

Western swing singer Ray Benson’s taking you on a tour of San Antonio

A Texas country singer has lent his velvety tones to the Alamo in San Antonio for its new audio tour.

Texas Public Radio’s Brian Kirkpatrick reports on Asleep at the Wheel singer Ray Benson’s latest project:



New proposals would let ranchers kill these two birds. But is one really a predator?

How to keep livestock safe from animal predators is one of the biggest challenges for Texas ranchers – especially when killing such a predator is prohibited by law.

A pair of bills in Congress, sponsored by Texans, would make it easier for ranchers to kill certain birds that pose a risk. But there are serious questions about the science behind one of those measures. The Standard’s Michael Marks reports.

Long legislative session didn’t boost voters’ low expectations of lawmakers, poll finds

Despite 2023 seeing a regular legislative session and four special ones, less than 30% of Texas voters feel lawmakers tackled what was most important.

That’s one of the findings from the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas at Austin. Director Jim Henson joins the show with more.

All this, plus the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.