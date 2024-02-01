Here’s are the stories on Texas Standard for Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024.

Texas Republicans boost impeachment push against Homeland Security chief

Texas Republicans in Congress are pushing efforts to impeach Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, over what the GOP calls a mishandling of the southern border.

Dallas Morning News D.C. bureau chief Todd Gillman joins the Standard with the latest.

Dallas ISD program is getting more Black, Latino men into classrooms

As of 2023, only about a quarter of teachers in Texas are men, according to state data. And the number of those who are Black or Latino is even smaller.

KERA’s Zara Amaechi reports on how a residency program in Dallas ISD is helping to bring more men of color into the classroom.

Water restrictions announced for Central Texas

Amid ongoing drought, the Lower Colorado River Authority has proposed new outdoor watering restrictions.

KUT’s Kailey Hunt reports.





Will it just be bots talking to other bots once Google launches its AI browser?

You’ve likely heard a lot about artificial intelligence, but could AI’s inclusion in the new edition of Google’s Chrome web browser mark “the end of the human internet?”

New York Magazine tech writer John Herrman argues it could. He joins the show with his take today.

Is Chinese e-commerce giant Temu a threat to Amazon?

Chinese e-commerce marketplace Temu has seen a meteoric rise since its introduction to American shoppers in 2022, offering everything from clothing to electronics to kitchen gadgets at ridiculously low prices. Now it’s threatening the dominance of the likes of Amazon and Walmart.com.

Tech expert Omar Gallaga joins the Standard to talk about the rise of the e-commerce giant.

Republican Jill Dutton takes narrow win in House special election

In northeast Texas, a vacant seat in the Texas House of Representatives has been filled.

But as KETR’s Mark Haslett reports, voters have yet to choose who will appear on local ballots this November.

Houston ISD program focusing on truancy and dropouts sparks concern

In Houston ISD, a program designed to meet the basic needs of students is shifting focus from food to truancy and dropouts. The changes come on the heels of a major reduction in the size of HISD’s Homeless Services Office.

As Houston Public Media’s Dominic Anthony Walsh reports, some community members worry that HISD is on the wrong path.

Texas frackers are going electric – but can the grid handle it?

In the Texas oilfields, drillers are increasingly relying on electric machinery. But that comes at a cost; The Wall Street Journal reports that frackers in the Texas oilfields use almost as much electricity as four Seattles every day. Can the grid handle this shift long term?

Wall Street Journal reporter Jennifer Hiller joins the Standard with more.

All this, plus the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.