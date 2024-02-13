Texas Standard for Feb. 13, 2024: Which Texas cities take the lead in ending homelessness?

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. Check back later today for updated story links and audio.

Senate passes foreign aid package, but future in House is uncertain

The U.S. Senate has passed a $95 billion aid package to help Ukraine and Israel in their conflicts against Russia and Hamas, respectively. Texas’ senators were split, with John Cornyn for and Ted Cruz against in the 70-29 vote.

But what comes next is very much an open question, with all eyes turning to the House of Representatives. Juan Carlos Huerta, a political science professor at Texas A&M University at Corpus Christi, joins the Standard with more.

The Republican Party of Texas has moved further to the right. How did that happen?

The Republican Party of Texas has changed through the years. What was once a business-friendly party steered by patriarchs like the Bush family has turned into one where the Bushes are passé. More recently, the party has been engulfed in controversy and infighting, from fights over Texas AG Ken Paxton’s impeachment to ties with white supremacists.

With the 2024 presidential election looming, the Texas Newsroom’s Sergio Martínez-Beltrán has this look at the party’s evolution.

RGV residents protest Vicente Gonzalez’s support for Israel as Gaza deaths rise

Some Rio Grande Valley residents are calling out donations U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez receives from an Israeli lobbying group. A small crowd protested Gonzalez last week, saying he is complicit in the tens of thousands of Palestinians killed by Israel since Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack.

Texas Public Radio’s Gaige Davila reports:



Which Texas cities take the lead in ending homelessness?

Last month, volunteers fanned out across the country for an annual count of people experiencing homelessness. But as numbers rise in many cities, what’s being done with the data?

The Brookings Institution says there are lessons that can be learned from cities taking winning approaches. Brookings fellow Tracy Hadden Loh joins the Standard with more.

Permian Basin energy companies merge in multibillion-dollar deal

Two Permian Basin energy companies are expected to merge this year in a $26 billion deal. Diamondback Energy is set to buy Endeavor Energy Resources and will own over 60% of the combined businesses.

Houston Chronicle energy reporter Amanda Drane says it’s the latest move in a rapidly consolidating energy industry. She joins with more.

‘The House on Mango Street’ will be republished in esteemed classics collection

The story of a young Mexican-American girl in Chicago, “The House on Mango Street” draws on author Sandra Cisenros’ childhood. Since it was published, Cisneros has become one of North America’s most influential and beloved writers.

Now her book is being republished in a collection of classics. Cisneros joins the Standard to tell us more.

This Texas economist had the most accurate financial forecast in the nation

The economy last year was somewhat hard to predict. But one economist made particularly accurate predictions – so much so that The Wall Street Journal named her their most accurate forecaster.

Belinda Ramón, an associate professor of economics at St. Mary’s University in San Antonio, joins the Standard today.

All this, plus the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.