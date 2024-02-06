Texas Standard for Feb. 6, 2024: How to get your hands on some blue topaz

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024.

What’s in the U.S. Senate’s immigration bill

As Republicans hammer on immigration issues this election year, a bipartisan immigration bill has come out of the U.S. Senate. The bill presents major changes to federal immigration policy, and also includes aid packages for Ukraine and Israel.

Washington Post congressional reporter Liz Goodwin joins the Standard with more on the proposal.

San Marcos wants feedback on its growth plan

The City of San Marcos is asking residents to give feedback on its long-term development plan, which has been through many revisions.

KUT’s Maya Fawaz reports.





The San Antonio Zoo is taking a trip into the past with 30–year–old time capsule

The San Antonio Zoo is taking a trip into the past after a 30-year-old time capsule was rediscovered on site.

Joining the Standard to tell us more is Cyle Perez, the director of public relations for the zoo.

How to get your hands on some blue topaz

What’s the state gemstone of Texas? Here’s a hint: it is so rare, it’s only found in one place in Texas. And now the folks who own the property where it’s found want to cut off access to rockhounds … unless you know a secret spot.

Texas Monthly contributor Dina Gachman joins the show with more.

New report examines Texas Republican voters’ primary choices

The Hobby School of Public Affairs at the University of Houston is releasing its latest survey on the Texas primary election. The report focuses on the influence of key issues and endorsements on Republican voters’ primary decisions.

The Hobby School’s Renée Cross and Baker Institute political science fellow Mark Jones joins the Standard to go over the findings.

Houston temporarily pauses Fifth Ward development after cancer cluster designation

Houston’s greater Fifth Ward is plagued by a toxic history of industrial pollution. The area is now known as a cancer cluster, where people develop the disease at a much higher rate than the national average.

Despite this, developers were still allowed to build new properties and sell homes without notifying potential residents – until last week. Houston Landing reporter Elena Bruess joins the show with more.

All this, plus the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.