Texas Standard for Jan. 22, 2024: Could Texas’ electric grid finally connect to other states?

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Monday, Jan. 22, 2024:

A grand jury’s been impaneled in Uvalde. Here’s what that means.

A grand jury has been impaneled in Uvalde County to determine if charges should be brought in connection to law enforcement’s failed response to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in May 2022.

Texas Public Radio producer Kayla Padilla joins the show with the details.

San Antonio-based Air Force general court-martialed over sexual assault charges

Major General Phillip A. Stewart is only the second general in the history of the Air Force to face a court-martial. Stewart was stationed at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, where he was responsible for the Air Force’s training operations; he was removed in May, when he was accused of sexually assaulting a subordinate.

San Antonio Express-News reporter Sig Christenson joins the Standard with the details.

Could Texas’ electric grid finally connect to other states?

Texas’ electricity grid doesn’t connect to any others – a fact made fatally plain in the state’s 2021 winter blackouts.

But a plan has been quietly moving forward to connect the grid to one operating in the southeastern U.S. Dallas Morning News Watchdog columnist Dave Lieber joins the show with more.

Pirate attacks on oil freighters are up – but gas prices aren’t

Attacks on cargo ships in the Red Sea have forced hundreds of vessels to reroute, taking the long detour around Africa.

The attacks have already disrupted global supply chains – but one area where prices have remained steady is the oil market. Why? Kpler energy analyst Matt Smith joins the show with answers.

Four Argentines, a VW van and a trip to the rodeo

Iñaki Zemborain traveled from Miami, Florida, to Buenos Aires, Argentina, in a 1980 Volkswagen van with three of his friends. They came through Texas, attracted to the Lone Star State because of its cowboy culture.

The World Cup final could be coming to AT&T Stadium in Arlington

There’s a very real chance the 2026 World Cup final will be played at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys.

For more, the Standard’s joined by Bob Sturm, co-host of The Hardline on sports radio 1310 AM The Ticket in Dallas.

Sorry, this rain likely isn’t enough to end Texas drought this summer

Much of the state woke up to soggy conditions, including flood advisories in parts of Central Texas. But that rain, and the remaining winter and spring forecast, isn’t expected to fully charge up depleted reservoirs after two dry summers.

Inside Climate News reporter Dylan Baddour joins the show with more.

All this, plus the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.