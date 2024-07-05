Texas Standard for July 5, 2024: Texas Highways magazine celebrates 50 years on the road

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Friday, July 5, 2024.

Hurricane Beryl is on track to Texas. What can we expect?

After devastating several Caribbean islands, Hurricane Beryl is projected to make landfall over South Padre Island late Sunday night, according to the National Hurricane Center.

What can Texas expect? Space City Weather meteorologist Matt Lanza joins the show with the forecast.

SCOTUS agrees to take up Texas age-verification law to access porn sites

The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to hear a challenge to a Texas law that requires porn sites to verify the age of their users. Following that ruling, Pornhub, which is among the internet’s most popular websites, blocked access to all Texas users.

University of Texas at Austin associate professor Amy Sanders joins the Standard with the story.

BABES clothing designer Ciera Rogers shares ‘The Outsider Advantage’

Ciera Rogers, the Houston-born, Los Angeles-based designer behind the women’s wear line BABES, has written a book. Listen to her discuss “The Outsider Advantage” in this Sounds of Texas audio postcard.

Texas Highways magazine celebrates 50 years on the road

For half a century, Texas Highways magazine has crisscrossed the state, showcasing top travel destinations and hidden gems alike. Launched in 1974 by the Texas Department of Transportation, the magazine is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a new look.

Emily Roberts Stone, editor-in-chief of Texas Highways magazine, joins the Standard with more.

What to know about the Copa América football tournament

Early July usually isn’t the busiest time on the sports calendar, but this year there’s a feast for soccer fans. Two major men’s tournaments are in full swing: the UEFA European Championship (aka the Euros), and Copa América, which includes teams from across the Americas.

Several Copa matches have taken place in Texas, and Canada and Venezuela will face off tonight in Arlington. Dallas Morning News sports reporter Abraham Nudelstejer joins the Standard with more.

New book documents how Texas Ranger and Immigration Service official William Hanson influenced border policy

A new book, “William Hanson and the Texas-Mexico Border: Violence, Corruption, and the Making of the Gatekeeper State ” by John Weber, explores the story and impact of Texas Ranger captain Hanson and his white supremacist, self-dealing role in shaping border enforcement in the 1900s.

Weber joins the Standard today with more.

Typewriter Rodeo

The gang delivers another custom poem. Reach out to Texas Standard with your topic suggestions!

The week in Texas politics

Matthew Watkins, managing editor for news and politics at the Texas Tribune, joins the Standard with a recap of the week that was in Texas politics.

All this, plus Alexandra Hart with the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.