Texas Standard for March 1, 2024: We’re live from Rodeo Houston 🤠

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Friday, March 1, 2024, a live remote broadcast from the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo:

Celebrating the rodeo’s Black heritage with Myrtis Dightman Jr.

Before there was such a thing as the rodeo in Texas, there cowboys riding the trail together. Myrtis Dightman Jr. is keeping that tradition alive.

Dightman, whose father was the first African American to compete for a world rodeo championship, is trail boss for the Prairie View Trail Riders. He joins the Standard today.

Photographing the Houston rodeo

A new book by photographer Ray Viator suggests that despite Houston’s big-city reputation, its center for cowboy culture was meant to be.

“All Trails Lead to Houston: Riding to the Rodeo” photographer Viator joins the show from the rodeo today.

How to rodeo clown like a pro

Leon Coffee is not just any old rodeo clown. He’s one of the most revered and beloved in the business, according to Texas Monthly.

Now he’s teaching others how to clown, tumble and more. Learn how from him today.

Forging the next generation of rodeo fans

How are celebrations of rural life like the Houston Rodeo evolving to nurture the next generation of fans?

Houston Public Media’s Patricia Ortiz reports.

The mouthwatering foods at the Texas Rodeo

For lots of folks, the rodeo is synonymous with exciting eats.

What’s the rodeo cooking up this year? The Houston Rodeo’s Lisa Schutzenhofer and rodeo championship dessert winner Grant Pinkerton join us with the mouthwatering details.

What’s next for the rodeo

It’s a celebration of Texas culture that draws millions through the turnstiles each year. What does the future look like for Rodeo Houston?

Chris Boleman, president and CEO of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, joins the show with the story.

All this, plus the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.