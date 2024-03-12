Texas Standard for March 12, 2024: How big events like the pandemic lockdowns can warp our sense of time

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Tuesday, March 12, 2024:

Judge sides with migrant charity in Ken Paxton’s fight against Annunciation House

The Catholic nonprofit Annunciation House has provided assistance to migrants, immigrants and refugees in El Paso for decades. Recently, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton targeted the group as facilitating unauthorized entry into the U.S.

Now an El Paso judge has ruled that Paxton shirked “due process and fair play” in targeting the group, blocking his efforts to shut Annunciation House down. KTEP’s Angela Kocherga joins the Standard with more.

With Democratic primary wins secured, Teare and Jackson Lee look ahead to the general election

Harris County’s Democratic primary resulted in lopsided wins in the district attorney’s race and the race for the 18th Congressional District.

Houston Public Media’s Andrew Schneider has a recap and a look ahead to November’s general election.

As Congress repeatedly flirts with government shutdowns, military families face crisis fatigue

The federal government has been operating under an almost constant threat of a shutdown for the last several months.

Military families worry a possible shutdown would leave them without paychecks and the government services they rely on. Steve Walsh reports for the American Homefront Project.

Politics took her across the country. The need to recharge brought her home.

For some folks, travel is a big part of work. That’s been true for Haley Hager.

When she spoke with Brittney Stubblefield-Engram for NPR’s Next Generation Radio Project, Hager was living in Frisco.

Why accessibility is a trending topic at SXSW this year

South by Southwest has a reputation for launching or accelerating tech trends.

One of this year’s breakout topics is something you might not expect: accessibility. How can technology and media be made more inclusive for all, including those with disabilities? The Standard’s Shelly Brisbin joins the show with a recap:



How big events like the pandemic lockdowns can warp our sense of time

It’s the fourth anniversary of COVID-19’s initial wave of shutdowns – and if you feel like your perception of time has been warped by the pandemic, you’re not alone.

It’s a documented phenomenon that people experience an altered sense of time when disasters strike. Now, new research from two Baylor sociologists shows the pandemic is no exception. Matthew Andersson and Paul Froese joins the show with their findings.

As wildfires become contained, Panhandle residents look to rebuild

As of this morning, the wildfires that have raged for weeks in the Texas Panhandle are nearly contained. As residents move into the recovery and rebuilding phase, how can similar disasters be prevented in the future?

Texas Tribune reporter Emily Foxhall joins the show with the story.

All this, plus the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.