Texas Standard for March 25, 2024: Introducing Rhizome, Laredo’s unique art project and community collaboration

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Monday, March 25, 2024. Check back later today for updated story links and audio.

Texas Medical Board expands definition of emergency abortion criteria, but activists say it hasn’t gone far enough

The Texas Medical Board has offered a wide definition of emergency medical exemptions to the state’s strict ban on abortion, disappointing abortion rights advocates who had sought a detailed list of qualifying circumstances.

KUT Austin health reporter Olivia Aldridge joins the Standard with more.

How the Change Healthcare hack has crippled doctors’ payment systems

A major cyberattack continues to cripple segments of the health care industry. The attack’s victims were not patients exactly, but the systems that make it possible for hospitals, doctors and insurance companies to exchange payments.

Politico cybersecurity reporter John Sakellariadis joins Texas Standard with more.

Drilling down on North Texas police car chase policies

In this edition of The Drill Down, highlighting the investigative journalism coming out of The Texas Newsroom, we’re learning about North Texas law enforcement officers’ car chase policies.

KERA’s Toluwani Osibamowo and the Fort Worth Report’s Emily Wolf break down their findings.

What Ukraine’s drone strikes on Russian refineries mean for the global oil market

Ukraine has been ramping up drone attacks on Russian oil refineries, despite warnings from the U.S. not to do so. Over the weekend, a drone strike caused a fire and knocked out a refining unit at a facility in one Russian city.

Will these strikes cause ripples in the global oil market? Kpler energy analyst Matt Smith joins the Standard with the forecast.

This week in Texas music history

Jason Mellard with The Center for Texas Music History at Texas State University fills us in on what happened when Tommy Dorsey played the grand opening of the Galvan Ballroom in Corpus Christi in 1950.

Introducing Rhizome, Laredo’s unique art project and community collaboration

In botany, a rhizome denotes an underground stem spreading horizontally, spawning roots and shoots for new plants. In Laredo, Rhizome signifies more: a collaborative art project involving diverse communities.

Artist Crystal Wagner, a visiting assistant professor at Texas A&M International University in Laredo, spearheads this unique venture. She joins the show today:



Some takeaways from CERAWeek 2024, Houston’s annual oil and gas gathering

The Hilton hotel in downtown Houston was the center of the oil and gas universe last week. Executives and policymakers from across the globe gathered there for CERAWeek 2024, an annual energy conference.

Chris Tomlinson, opinion columnist for the Houston Chronicle and San Antonio Express-News, was there. He joins the Standard with his thoughts today.

All this, plus the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.