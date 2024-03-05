Texas Standard for March 5, 2024: She fought for change. Now a Laredo journalist and activist is on the quarter.

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Tuesday, March 5, 2024:

Supreme Court puts SB 4, Texas’ immigration enforcement bill, on hold

Senate Bill 4, which would allow Texas police to arrest people suspected of crossing the Texas-Mexico border illegally, is currently on hold after a ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Texas Newsroom reporter Julián Aguilar joins the Standard with the latest legal developments.

International Border 10K attracts hundreds of runners

On any given weekend, there are an untold number of fun runs and marathons around Texas – but a one-of-its kind race drew hundreds of runners to El Paso this past Saturday.

Half of the 10k course is on the U.S. side; the other half in Mexico. KTEP’s Angela Kocherga reports the run holds special significance for many.

Almost half of Texas fourth graders scored a zero on the STAAR writing composition last year

Students in Texas public schools are just over a month away from taking the STAAR exam. The state’s standardized test looks quite different than it did just a few years ago.

It moved entirely online last year, and the number of students who performed poorly on writing questions spiked. Houston Public Media’s Dominic Anthony Walsh reports researchers and teachers are worried the new approach may stifle creativity.

She fought for change. Now a Laredo journalist and activist is on the quarter.

Since 2022, George Washington has shared the quarter with some prominent women: Maya Angelou, Eleanor Roosevelt and Jovita Idar – a journalist and activist from Laredo.

It’s a remarkable-looking coin, according to the staff of “Coin Week,” which recently singled out the Idar quarter as the best coin design of 2023. Editor and publisher Charles Morgan joins us with more.

What’s behind an exceedingly localized spot of snow in East Austin

Austin’s had virtually no snow this winter, except for a narrow stretch of East Austin. It snowed there, and pretty much only there, one Monday morning in mid-January.

KUT’s Mose Buchele has the story behind that highly localized snowfall and its surprising likely source.

San Antonio doctor says he’ll pay for Alabama IVF patients to travel to his clinic

Alabama lawmakers are trying to pass a law that protects in vitro fertilization, after its state Supreme Court ruled frozen embryos are children, halting IVF treatments there.

In the meantime, a San Antonio doctor has said he’ll reimburse up to $2,000 in travel for Alabama residents seeking IVF treatment at his clinic. Texas Public Radio’s Kayla Padilla has more.

All this, plus the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.