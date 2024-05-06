Texas Standard for May 6, 2024: Some Houston regions see the most rain and flooding since Hurricane Harvey

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Monday, May 6, 2024. Check back later today for updated story links and audio.

Some Houston regions see the most rain and flooding since Hurricane Harvey

Heavy rains led to severe flooding in parts of East and Southeast Texas, prompting evacuations, boat rescues and substantial property damage. Major reservoirs in the Greater Houston area – Lake Livingston, Lake Houston and Lake Conroe – reached levels that led to massive water releases, causing downstream flooding of homes and businesses.

Harris County flooding expert and meteorologist and Jeff Lindner joins the Standard with the latest.

A statewide check in on Saturday’s election results

Texans voted in numerous municipal elections over the weekend. What happened on the May 4 elections?

The Standard highlights reporting from Nathan Collins at KERA North Texas, Camille Phillips at Texas Public Radio in San Antonio, Brad Burt at KTTZ in Lubbock and Houston Public Media’s Andrew Schneider.

North Texas Asian community advocates renew calls to label Allen shooting a hate crime

One year after the outlet mall shooting in Allen that killed eight people, the community is still grieving.

Advocates for the Asian American community are still calling on Texas leaders to label the shooting a hate crime. KERA’s Pablo Arauz Peña reports eight advocacy organizations put out a joint statement on the shooting’s one-year anniversary.

What we know about the bribery charges faced by Rep. Henry Cuellar

Democratic U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar and his wife were indicted Friday on conspiracy and bribery charges. The indictment alleges Cuellar accepted bribes in connection with Azerbaijan, a country sandwiched between a small section of Russia and Iran.

Texas Public Radio’s Gaige Davila joins the Standard with more on the charges.

PETA sounds the alarm over unlicensed horse racing in Texas

The Texas Animal Health Commission recently received a letter from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, outlining the results of a years-long investigation into unlicensed horse racing, which they call particularly prevalent in Texas.

PETA’s investigation reveals the dangers posed by makeshift tracks, highlighting risks to both horses and humans. PETA Senior Vice President Kathy Guillermo joins the Standard with more.

Dallas-based author Lyla Lee charms with her ‘Mindy Kim’ kids series

Bestselling author Lyla Lee took a turn from her YA books revolving and K-pop to launch the “Mindy Kim” children’s book series. We’ll hear her talk about her work.

Scottish clan leaders visited April’s Scottish Games in Helotes on a mission

For decades, the San Antonio Highland Games and Festival has celebrated Scottish ancestry through bagpipe music and traditional strongman games.

This year, they were joined by kinsmen from Scotland with a mission to recruit more young people into Scottish societies. Texas Public Radio’s Brian Kirkpatrick reports.

Inside the strain on San Antonio’s immigrant assistance center

San Antonio is one of the cities feeling the strain of an ongoing flow of asylum seekers crossing the Southern border. The city’s immigrant assistance center has become a vital waystation, where each year, hundreds of thousands of migrants seek food, shelter, and legal aid.

But the center operates on tenuous federal funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency or FEMA. And local officials worry the cycle of crisis financing is unsustainable without broader congressional action on immigration reform. Texas Public Radio’s Josh Peck reports.

All this, plus the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.