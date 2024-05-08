Texas Standard for May 8, 2024: Are unlicensed teachers affecting student performance in Texas?

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Wednesday, May 8, 2024. Check back later today for updated story links and audio.

Texas Republicans work to reimburse Panhandle ranchers – including for unborn livestock

Two Texas Republicans in Congress – Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Ronny Jackson – are pushing legislation that could help ranchers in the Panhandle who lost livestock during the wildfires earlier this year.

The proposal would offer financial aid to ranchers who lost an excessive amount of unborn livestock in a disaster. Texas A&M livestock and marketing professor David Anderson joins Texas Standard with the details.

Gun violence takes its toll in Allen beyond a mass shooting

Allen, Texas has a gun violence problem, and not just due to last year’s mass shooting.

KERA’s Caroline Love says that even if those victims at the outlet mall are excluded, Allen saw a substantial increase in the number of gun-related deaths in 2023.

Texas Eclipse Festival promised partial refunds after ending early. How’s that going?

Organizers of the Texas Eclipse Festival in Burnet County are offering partial refunds to attendees because the event ended a day early.

The Texas Standard reported last month that disabled festival goers faced major accommodation problems that were promised throughout the weekend. The Standard’s Sarah Asch followed up with them.

Texas is the GOAT when it comes to these critters’ meat

Despite being synonymous with cattle, Texas boasts the largest goat population in the nation – and Mills County is the self-proclaimed meat goat capital of America. Though the industry isn’t quite at its mid-twentieth-century peak, there’s been a recent resurgence in raising goats for meat.

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service professor Jake Thorne joins the show with more.

Are unlicensed teachers affecting student performance in Texas?

A teacher shortage made worse by the pandemic led some Texas school districts to hire more unlicensed teachers, especially in smaller towns and rural schools.

What does the change mean for schools and student achievement?

The Research for Educator Equity & Excellence Center’s James P. Overschelde joins the Standard from Texas State University with more.

Remembering Black Dallas revives forgotten history with new bus tours

The historical organization “Remembering Black Dallas” has launched a new way of opening a window into the past. The group is offering city tours to teach the history that shaped Dallas’ Black community.

KERA’s Zara Amaechi went on one.

ChatGP–Texas? Our W.F. Strong gets an AI assist

There’s been a lot of talk lately about artificial intelligence: what AI can really do, its limitations and more.

Texas Standard commentator W.F. Strong wanted to find out for himself just how good it’s become. Listen to the results of his experiment today.

DACA recipients will soon be eligible for healthcare through the Affordable Care Act

For the first time this fall, DACA recipients will be able to enroll in healthcare coverage under the Affordable Care Act. The Biden Administration says it expects about 100,000 “Dreamers” will sign up for healthcare through the marketplace.

Antonio Arellano is a Houston-based advocate with the young voter mobilization group NextGen America. He joins the Standard with more.

All this, plus the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.