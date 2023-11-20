Texas Standard for Nov. 20, 2023: Examining Texas’ legacy of anti-LGBT laws

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Monday, Nov. 20, 2023:

House votes against school voucher program

The Texas House has rejected Gov. Greg Abbott’s push for a voucher program. On Friday, 21 Republicans – most of them representing rural Texans – joined 63 Democrats to strip out funding for Abbott’s proposed education savings accounts.

Quorum Report’s Scott Braddock joins the Standard with the latest:



Mexico teaching ‘know your rights’ workshops in Texas in the wake of new border bill

After failing to pass a border security bill during the last special session, Texas lawmakers are sending a wide-ranging bill to the governor’s desk. The bill grants state authorities the right to arrest and deport migrants — an act previously only undertaken by federal agents.

Alfredo Corchado, who covers the border for the Dallas Morning News, joins the Standard to discuss.

A new face at a Texas TV institution

The popular television show “Texas Country Reporter” was purchased by Texas Monthly in 2021. Next year, a new host will take over after more than 50 years.

Texas Public Radio’s Jerry Clayton has more:



How Austin is embracing EV charging

One city in Texas appears to lead the way in making the switch from gas pumps to charging ports.

From Austin, KUT’s Nathan Bernier reports on the challenges of scaling up electric vehicle infrastructure.

There’s lots of conflict out there. So why are oil prices so low?

Oil prices slumped to a four-month low last week. How does that square with growing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, and what are the bigger implications for Texas?

Matt Smith, energy analyst for Kpler, joins the Standard with more.

Climate change is affecting monarch butterfly migration

The annual fall monarch butterfly migration through Texas seems smaller and later than usual this year.

As KUT’s Mose Buchele reports, researchers believe both things are signs of how climate disruption is affecting the monarchs:



Let’s talk about spider silk!

Wizzie Brown is a program specialist with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and our go-to insect expert. Something bugging you? Send the Standard your insect questions, and we’ll pass them along.

Examining Texas’ legacy of anti-LGBT laws

The past state legislative session saw the filing of a historic number of bills impacting LGBT Texans. But a new investigation pulls the lens back quite a bit to assert that 2023 was just the latest effort in what’s been a half-century of criminalizing these communities.

Josh Hinkle, director of investigations at KXAN TV in Austin, joins the Standard with the story.

All this, plus the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.