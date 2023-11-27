Texas Standard for Nov. 27, 2023: Is Greg Abbott angling for a spot as Trump’s VP candidate?

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Monday, Nov. 27, 2023:

Abbott promised political payback for Republicans against vouchers. Will it work?

Gov. Greg Abbott has endorsed all the House Republicans that voted for his plan for school vouchers, foreshadowing his threat to oppose the re-election of GOP members that voted against the funding plan.

The Texas Tribune’s Patrick Svitek joins the Standard with more.

What Houston voters think of their mayoral runoff candidates

Early voting in Houston’s runoff elections starts today, and a new poll shows state Sen. John Whitmire with a seven-point lead over U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee in the mayor’s race.

Houston Public Media political reporter Andrew Schneider breaks down the findings of the poll with two of its authors.

A new study argues deaths from coal pollution have been undercounted

Researchers have long known that pollution from coal-fired power plants poses life-threatening risks to people exposed to it.

Now a new study argues those risks may have been underestimated. KUT’s Mose Buchele reports:



After a mastectomy, many women can’t afford breast reconstruction. A nonprofit wants to help.

It costs a lot of money to have cancer. That can affect the kind of care some people choose to get.

KUT’s Olivia Aldridge reports on an organization that’s giving Texas women more options when recovering from breast cancer.

Flies love manure – so these scientists are trying to capitalize on that

For ranchers and dairy farmers, dealing with manure is a part of the job. But now researchers are examining the feasibility of turning it into a resource for producers.

Texas A&M Forest Service’s Jeff Tomberlin joins the Standard to explain how it might work.

Things seem extra nutty out there? That’s because it’s a mast year.

If it seems like there are a lot more acorns on the ground this year – don’t worry, you aren’t going nuts. Texas oak trees are experiencing something called a mast year, meaning trees are dropping extra fruit this season.

Courtney Blevins, urban forester at Texas A&M Forest Service, shares the story with the Standard.

Is Abbott angling for a spot as Trump’s VP candidate?

Greg Abbott, vice president? It’s not out of the realm of possibility, according to some Texas politics experts.

Joining the Standard to tell us more is Axios writer Asher Price.

All this, plus the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.