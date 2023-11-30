Texas Standard for Nov. 30, 2023: What’s behind the massive oil spill in the Gulf?

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. Check back later today for updated story links and audio.

What’s behind the massive oil spill in the Gulf?

While it hasn’t garnered many headlines, one of the largest oil spills in U.S. history is occurring off the Louisiana coast right now.

Houston Chronicle reporter Rebekah Ward shares the story with the Standard.

Do incentives for domestic EV production bypass U.S. companies?

The Biden administration is offering billions in financial incentives to U.S. companies that want to build electric vehicles or their components. But regulations aimed at giving domestic firms an advantage over China are stopping some American manufacturers in their tracks, Jack Ewing reports for The New York Times.

He joins the Standard with more today.

U.S. 5th Circuit sets Galveston County redistricting case appeal for May 2024

A federal appeals court says it will take up a Texas case of alleged racial gerrymandering next year. But plaintiffs are hoping the U.S. Supreme Court will step in soon, because there’s an election coming up involving the political map in Galveston County.

Houston Public Media’s Andrew Schneider has the details:



Texas teachers are struggling financially. The school voucher war killed a salary raise.

All year, Texas public school teachers have pushed the Texas Legislature to give them a salary increase – but such a raise has been tied to creation of a school voucher program. So far, neither has passed.

Despite their struggles, the Texas Newsroom’s Sergio Martínez-Beltrán says, some teachers say that sacrifice was necessary to fight vouchers.

Texas v. Oklahoma State: A one-and-done grudge match

It’s a big weekend for college football. In the Big 12, Texas and Oklahoma State will meet for the first and final time in the championship game in Arlington, ahead of the Longhorns’ move to the SEC Conference next year.

For a preview of this matchup and more, we’ll talk to Cory Mose, a sports reporter at Austin ABC affiliate KVUE.

How Mark Cuban’s Mavericks sale will shake up basketball

There are few owners in pro sports more visible than Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban. That’s why news this week shocked so many: Cuban is selling his majority stake in the Mavs.

What’s next? The Texas Standard’s Michael Marks offers some answers.

What an El Niño winter means for your plants

Texans are about to experience their first El Niño winter in five years. That could spell cooler and wetter weather for much of the state.

What do you need to do to get your plants winter-ready? Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service’s Larry Stein joins us with more.

Why Apple’s NameDrop isn’t the privacy-invader folks say it is

A new iPhone feature designed to make it easy to share your contact information, just by raising your phone, is attracting unwanted attention from law enforcement and the media.

Our tech expert Omar Gallaga says NameDrop isn’t as risky as some make it out.

All this, plus the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.