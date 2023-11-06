Texas Standard for Nov. 6, 2023: Gas prices drop to lowest point since March

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Monday, Nov. 6, 2023:

This special session of the Legislature is almost over

The special legislative session called by Gov. Greg Abbott is set to conclude tomorrow. What’s the outlook for any pending legislation?

The Texas Newsroom’s Julián Aguilar joins the Standard with a look.

A look at the downballot on Texas’ constitutional election

Fourteen constitutional amendments are on the ballot in Tuesday’s statewide election. While the Standard’s gone over several of the top propositions already, we’re offering a crash course on the remainder before Election Day tomorrow.

Jon Taylor, political science and geography chair at the University of Texas at San Antonio, joins the Standard with more:



Prison guards resign after beating leaves Texas inmate hospitalized

Thirteen guards from a Texas prison have been fired or resigned after the beating of an inmate that left him hospitalized – likely for the rest of his life.

Texas Public Radio accountability reporter Paul Flahive spoke with several eyewitnesses who along with former staff say staffing and training issues are leading to more violence.

Texas gas prices drop to lowest point since March

Prices at the pump have dropped below $3/gallon in Texas for the first time since March. But shouldn’t we expect higher prices given all the geopolitical turmoil in Gaza?

Matt Smith, lead oil analyst for the Americas at Kpler, joins the Standard to help us understand.

‘The Madstone’ is the thrilling story of a Texas mother on the run

The Texas frontier has inspired many authors to use it as not just a backdrop, but almost a separate character in their stories – think “Lonesome Dove.” That tradition echoes across a new novel from award-winning Texas author Elizabeth Crook.

Crook joins the Standard to talk about her latest novel, “The Madstone.”

Harris County prepares for its first election managed by the county clerk since 2020

Last month, the Texas Secretary of State’s Office issued the initial findings of its audit of Harris County’s 2022 general election. The report found multiple problems that may have interfered with voters casting ballots.

Houston Public Media’s Andrew Schneider looked into how prepared the state’s largest county is for tomorrow’s election.

All this, plus the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.