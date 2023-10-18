Texas Standard for Oct. 18, 2023: Biden administration bets big on hydrogen energy – and Texas is the winner

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023:

What Texas voters can expect from the property tax amendment

This summer, Texas lawmakers passed a measure to provide property tax cuts, including reductions in school district taxes, increased homestead exemptions, and caps on annual property value increases. But before these changes take effect, voters must approve them on a November ballot on a constitutional amendment.

John Diamond, director of the Center for Public Finance at Rice University’s Baker Institute of Public Policy, joins Texas Standard with an overview.

What home prices in Austin tell us about the Texas housing market

If you’re thinking of buying or selling a home in Austin, the housing market continues to look very different than last year.

As KUT’s Audrey McGlinchy reports, prices are still falling:



The political implications of a lessened strategic petroleum reserve

Since the mid-1970s, the U.S. has maintained a strategic petroleum reserve, storing millions of barrels of oil underground in Texas and Louisiana. It’s currently at its lowest level since the 1980s, primarily due to President Joe Biden’s decision to sell over 40% of it last year following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Politico reporter Ben Lefebvre says with escalating tensions in the Middle East, some are now questioning the wisdom of this decision. He joins the Standard with more.

Biden administration bets big on hydrogen energy – and Texas is the winner

The Biden administration is making significant strides in hydrogen energy production, with a substantial portion of the $7 billion funding allocated to the Texas Gulf Coast. The HyVelocity Hydrogen Hub is one of seven hubs across the nation; it aims to expedite the clean energy development process and create job opportunities in the region.

Brian Korgel, the director of the Energy Institute at UT Austin and leading academic partner for HyVelocity, offers insights into the initiative.

The (trill) week in Texas music history

Jason Mellard with The Center for Texas Music History at Texas State University commemorates the release of Bun B’s solo album “Trill.”

This anthropological culinary event highlighted native foods – tacos included

Food transcends mere sustenance; it serves as a bridge to community, a connection to loved ones, and a link to our own history and ancestry.

When taco journalist and podcast host Mando Rayo learned about a two-day, anthropological culinary event in Houston, it was a must-attend. Mando shares his insights and experiences with the Standard today.

Mike McCaul drafts military authorization bill amid Israel-Hamas war

U.S. Rep. Mike McCaul of Texas, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, has been speaking out about the vacuum of leadership in the lower chamber of Congress. Now, he’s drafting a military authorization bill in case the Israel-Hamas conflict escalates.

Reporter Bryant Harris of Defense News, which spoke with McCaul about the proposal, joins the Standard with the latest.

All this, plus the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.