Today on Texas Standard: Texas voting restrictions challenged in court

Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023.

What’s the latest on Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial?

The trial of suspended state attorney general Ken Paxton could be over by the weekend. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said yesterday that testimony would likely end later this week, meaning the 30 senators acting as jurors in this case could begin deliberations as soon as Thursday.

The Texas Newsroom’s Sergio Martínez-Beltrán has been following the trial and joins the Standard with a recap.

Inflation has fallen. What does that mean for the overall economy?

Over the past year, the prices of goods and services in the U.S. rose by around 3%. That figure is a big change from last summer, when inflation was at 9% and many were talking about a potential recession. Much of the drop can be attributed to a hike in interest rates – but has this drop in the inflation helped the U.S. avoid a recession?

Economist Allison Schrager, who wrote about this recently for her Substack newsletter Known Unknowns, joins the Standard with more.

Dallas art supply thrift store Pegasus Creative Reuse diverts treasure from the landfill

When you think of thrift stores, you probably think of used clothes or furniture – not sequins and canvases. However, KERA’s Elizabeth Myong reports on a new type of thrift store, one that hopes to make art more affordable.

A famous Austin tree gets a reprieve – but it won’t turn over a new leaf

Austin officials say they’re delaying the removal of a giant pecan tree on the grounds of Barton Springs Pool, beloved by patrons for generations. The move comes after outcry from some Austinites saying the tree must be “saved,” despite its slow death from an infectious disease.

Diseases like these can happen to trees anywhere – including those in your yard. Texas A&M Forest Service’s Alison Baylis joins the Standard with what you need to know.

Crowning the best bean and cheese tacos in Texas

What’s a quick and easy go-to when you’re hungry, something that works any time of the day or night? The classic bean and cheese taco is a prime example – and there’s an abundance of restaurants that make them, too.

Mando Rayo, host of the Tacos of Texas podcast, has crowned a victor in a bean and cheese battle royale. Rayo joins the Standard with the delicious details.

Remembering singer-songwriter Charlie Robison

Outside Texas or Nashville, Charlie Robison might not have been a household name. But when Robison passed away on Sunday in San Antonio, networks and news outlets worldwide took note of the death of a landmark musician.

Texas voting restrictions challenged in court

A federal court case challenging a Texas election law passed in 2021 began in San Antonio on Monday. The case combines six separate lawsuits opposing the law, which restricted voting by mail and banned drive-thru voting, among other provisions.

Texas Public Radio’s Joey Palacios attended the first day of arguments, and he joins the Standard with the latest.

All this, plus the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.