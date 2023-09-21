Texas Standard for Sept. 21, 2023: Suburban school districts revolt against ‘recapture’ funding

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023:

Ron DeSantis brings his pitch to Texas

Florida governor and Republican presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis is lagging in the polls. What could a Wednesday stop in Midland and a few more days in Texas do for his campaign?

Houston Chronicle political reporter Jeremy Wallace joins the Standard to talk about DeSantis’ pitch to Texas Republicans.

Suburban school districts revolt against ‘recapture’ school funding

In North Texas, Keller ISD and Carroll ISD are taking steps to fight the state’s recapture law, which requires property-wealthy districts to send excess property tax revenue to the state for redistribution to property-poor districts.

Why are districts taking a stand against recapture, and what are the repercussions? Chandra Villanueva with social justice advocates Every Texan joins the Standard with more.

Advocates rally at Dallas City Hall for $200 million in bonds to tackle city’s housing ‘crisis’

A Dallas coalition demanded major investments in affordable housing in front of City Hall on Wednesday.

KERA’s Christopher Connelly says the rally is part of a growing push to make housing a priority for the City Council:



Teacher turnover is a controversial part of Houston ISD reforms. It’s a feature, not a side effect

Parents and teachers continue to speak out against reforms and turnover in Houston’s public school system. Protests intensified this week as the state-appointed leaders of Houston ISD continued to remove teachers from their schools.

Houston Public Media’s Dominic Anthony Walsh reports that the debate over these types of reforms is not new – even in Houston.

Will the auto workers’ strike help General Motors’ electric battery project?

The ongoing United Auto Workers’ strike against car plants owned by Ford, Stellantis and General Motors continues, with fewer vehicles getting built. While that’s a loss for the automakers, some observers see an opportunity for at least one troubled part of GM’s business: its Ultium battery project

Tech expert Omar Gallaga joins the Standard to explain how this might work for GM.

Fantastic Fest makes Austin the horror movie capital of the world

Austin may be best known for its music, but this time each year, movies of the macabre take over the city in a festival described as the biggest of its kind for fans of shock and horror. This year is no exception, as Fantastic Fest returns for its 18th year.

Fantastic Fest festival director Lisa Dreyer joins the Standard with more.

Meet the youngest reporter to cover Ken Paxton’s trial

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has been acquitted on all impeachment charges against him. The trial took place in the Texas Senate.

The Texas Newsroom’s Sergio Martínez-Beltrán was there every day. Also there: 13-year-old Vincent – reporting for a newspaper he created. Sergio has his story.

All this, plus the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.