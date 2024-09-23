Texas Standard for Sept. 23, 2024: Researchers relocate coral to Texas coast in conservation project

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Monday, Sept. 23, 2024:

Plans for a controversial LNG terminal in the Rio Grande Valley

A proposed liquified natural gas terminal in the Rio Grande Valley is stirring debate among local Indigenous tribes. The project, in development for years, aims to export LNG to meet global energy demands, but not everyone is on board.

Carlos Anchondo from E&E News via Politico joins the Standard with the latest.

Delia’s Tamales wage theft lawsuit proceeds without naming founder

Over two dozen former employees of Delia’s Tamales are suing the company over allegations of wage theft. A federal magistrate judge recently ruled that the plaintiffs—now 30 in total—cannot amend the lawsuit to include founder Delia Garza as a defendant. The lawsuit, which affects the chain’s locations in Hidalgo County and San Antonio, will proceed without her.

Dina Arévalo from The Monitor and MyRGV joins us with the latest updates.

West Texas private prison to close by month’s end

A private prison in West Texas is set to close at the end of the month, following Tarrant County’s decision to end its contract early. Both Tarrant and Harris counties had used the prison for jail overflow.

KERA’s Miranda Suarez reports on the impact of the closure and what this means for the counties involved:



Why aren’t more women in senior management?

Studies suggest women excel in leadership traits like empathy, communication, and listening—skills essential for effective management. Yet, according to a recent S&P study, men hold 75% of senior management positions.

Tamara Fields, office managing director at Accenture in Austin and president of the Texas Conference for Women board, joins the Standard to discuss women’s progress in business leadership.

New pipeline could boost natural gas exports from Texas

The Matterhorn Express pipeline, a 580-mile project set to go online soon, will transport natural gas from a terminal in West Texas to Katy, near Houston.

Matt Smith, energy analyst with Kpler, explains what this pipeline could mean for Texas’ energy markets and the broader natural gas industry.

Researchers relocate coral to Texas coast in conservation project

In a bid to protect endangered coral, researchers from Florida’s Nova Southeastern University and Texas A&M University Corpus Christi have relocated 300 coral fragments to Texas. This initiative, known as “Operation Coral Rescue,” is being carried out at the Harte Research Institute for Gulf of Mexico Studies.

Keisha Bahr, assistant professor of marine biology at Texas A&M Corpus Christi, shares more on this conservation effort.

Got your ID ready for Election Day?

With early voting in Texas just over a month away, it’s time to make sure your ID is ready. Most voters will use a driver’s license, but for those who are new to Texas or facing an expired license, the process may not be so simple.

The Texas Newsroom’s Blaise Gainey explains the challenges some voters might face when trying to get their IDs in order.

All this, plus Alexandra Hart with the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.