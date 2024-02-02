Typewriter Rodeo: H-E-B

“This isn’t an ad” — though it may sound a bit like one. As this Typewriter Rodeo poem explores, some people just really like their favorite grocery store!

H-E-B

I’m not sure when it happened

But HEB’s become

more than a grocery store

Sure, their butter tortillas

inspire

Their salsas hit just the right

spot

Not to mention the deals–

the joy of those little yellow

coupons

But then there’s the donations,

the sponsorships,

the state-wide disaster response

Listen, this isn’t an ad

but maybe it is a campaign

launch

Yep, I’ll say it,

H-E-B for the state house

Every seat, a red-shirted employee

And maybe the current guys

could do something useful

like bag our groceries

Although I’m not sure I trust them

to not squash my produce…

Typewriter Rodeo airs each Friday on Texas Standard. Send us your ideas for a poem on Facebook, Twitter, or send us an email.