Typewriter Rodeo: H-E-B

“This isn’t an ad” — though it may sound a bit like one. As this Typewriter Rodeo poem explores, some people just really like their favorite grocery store!
H-E-B
I’m not sure when it happened
But HEB’s become
more than a grocery store
Sure, their butter tortillas
inspire
Their salsas hit just the right
spot
Not to mention the deals–
the joy of those little yellow
coupons
But then there’s the donations,
the sponsorships,
the state-wide disaster response
Listen, this isn’t an ad
but maybe it is a campaign
launch
Yep, I’ll say it,
H-E-B for the state house
Every seat, a red-shirted employee
And maybe the current guys
could do something useful
like bag our groceries
Although I’m not sure I trust them
to not squash my produce…
Typewriter Rodeo airs each Friday on Texas Standard. Send us your ideas for a poem on Facebook, Twitter, or send us an email.
If you found the reporting above valuable, please consider making a donation to support it here. Your gift helps pay for everything you find on texasstandard.org and KUT.org. Thanks for donating today.