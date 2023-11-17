Typewriter Rodeo: How to Go For a Walk

It’s one way to enjoy your neighborhood and maybe work up a little sweat. But do you need a little motivation to go for a walk? This Typewriter Rodeo poem says you can’t do it wrong.

How to Go For a Walk

You can go for speed

Zip from A to B

With your only goal

To get back in the a/c

You can pick a time

When no one is out

A 3am stroll

To think through all the doubts

Or you can go when everyone

Is out on the street

You never know

Who’ll you’ll meet

You can take a new path

Meander and wanter

Appreciate the trees

Just pause, and ponder

You can go anywhere!

Super slow, or with pep

It’s all out there waiting

Just take that first step.

