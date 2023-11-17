Typewriter Rodeo: How to Go For a Walk

It’s one way to enjoy your neighborhood and maybe work up a little sweat. But do you need a little motivation to go for a walk? This Typewriter Rodeo poem says you can’t do it wrong.
How to Go For a Walk
You can go for speed
Zip from A to B
With your only goal
To get back in the a/c
You can pick a time
When no one is out
A 3am stroll
To think through all the doubts
Or you can go when everyone
Is out on the street
You never know
Who’ll you’ll meet
You can take a new path
Meander and wanter
Appreciate the trees
Just pause, and ponder
You can go anywhere!
Super slow, or with pep
It’s all out there waiting
Just take that first step.
