Students at Abilene’s Christian universities work to bridge political divides ahead of election

Leading up to Election Day, public radio stations across the state are exploring how Texans’ religious beliefs affect the way they’re thinking about voting in November – and the greater role of government in general. Want to share your story? Send us a voice memo.

In the heart of the Bible Belt lies Abilene, a Texas community of more than 127,000 where faith and tradition are central to daily life. Abilene is also a college town: It’s home to three Christian university campuses.

Many students at these schools will be casting their first ballots this year, and several told KACU that they’re committed to helping fellow students find their political voices while building connections across ideological divides.

At Abilene Christian University, sophomore Marlee Foster is leading that charge. As president of the College Republicans, she is encouraging her peers to engage in political discourse, despite hesitation from some students.

“I think a lot of campus wants to be political, but so many people are scared to be seen as aligned with a party instead of just as Christians,” Foster said. “That really hurts a lot of people.”

With around 6,700 students, ACU’s mission is grounded in faith, but Foster believes religious devotion can coexist alongside political engagement. She hopes her fellow students will embrace both.

“I don’t believe Christ has called me to judge others based on their political beliefs,” she said. “I want to understand why they believe what they do and not judge them on a quick reaction.”

On the opposite side of the political spectrum, Molly Daugherity, president of ACU’s Campus Democrats, shared similar thoughts.

“I’m very concerned about the conjoining of religion and politics, but I’m also worried about the separation of the two political parties,” Daugherity said. “It can feel isolating.”