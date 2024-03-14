Airbnb to ban use of security cameras in rentals

Airbnb hosts will no longer be allowed to activate security cameras inside the spaces they rent. The company created the new policy after a number of incidents in which Airbnb renters found cameras trained on private areas, including bedrooms.

Tech expert Omar Gallaga wrote about the new rule for CNET and joined the Standard to discuss.

Highlights from this segment:

– Instances concerning hidden cameras have come up over the years, including a Toronto case where someone found a camera pointing directly at the bed. Another instance included the owner of an Airbnb sending photos to the wife of a man who was captured on camera with someone who wasn’t his wife.

– The new Airbnb policy goes into effect April 30. Vrbo has had a similar policy on the books since 2022.

– If you are concerned about hidden cameras at a rental, there are several ways to check, such as checking behind mirrors, turning off the lights and using a flashlight to check for reflections off lenses, or a Wi-Fi scan.