A ‘really special place’: Arlington leaders begin preparing historic cemetery to sell new plots

From KERA News:

On a sunny day in early April, Karen Reich walks Parkdale and Arlington cemeteries to snap pictures and collect information on the interred.

Reich volunteers for Findagrave.com, which claims to house the largest gravesite collection. Despite growing up in town, she did not know about Arlington Cemetery. She was floored to see the familiar names like Ditto and Collins among the grave markers.

“These are names of all of the movers and shakers. These are the major intersections, the major streets, the schools,” Reich said.

The cemetery – one of the oldest in Arlington – is hard to differentiate from Parkdale Cemetery. No border separates the two, though the city’s Landmark Preservation Commission recently installed street signs and QR codes to help people find the city’s founders.