Texas Standard for April 15, 2024: Tracking the unprecedented rise in ocean temperatures

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Monday, April 15, 2024:

ERCOT warns of tight energy conditions as temperatures spike across Texas

With temperatures forecast to rise across Texas this week, the state’s grid operator is warning about potentially tight power conditions.

Joining the Standard with more on ERCOT’s announcement is Mose Buchele, energy and environment reporter for KUT News.

A ‘really special place’: Arlington leaders begin preparing historic cemetery to sell new plots

After nearly three decades and a change in state law, the City of Arlington can now sell plots in one of its historic cemeteries.

The city’s in the early stages of reopening the cemetery for business – but first, officials need to get the plots in order. KERA’s Kailey Broussard reports.

The Astros and Rangers faced off in the Silver Boot series this weekend

The last two World Series champions were on the field in Houston over the weekend for the Silver Boot Series.

While the competition between the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers is intense, it doesn’t necessarily mean the fans are rooting against each other. Houston Public Media’s Rob Salinas has the story:



Texas psychologists mull how to respond to new licensing exams

The Texas State Board of Examiners of Psychologists is currently looking into implementing its own state licensing exam. The move is a reaction to a new national skills test that will cost prospective psychologists $450.

Texas Tribune mental health reporter Stephen Simpson joins the Standard with the story.

Tracking the unprecedented rise in ocean temperatures

Ocean temperatures are breaking records right now. How much of the rise in temperatures is related to climate change, and what can be done about it?

Andrew Pershing with nonprofit news and research group Climate Central joins the Standard with more.

A tale of two women navigating Texas’ abortion ban and adoption system

A recent story in the Washington Post delved into the intertwined lives of two women: Evelyn, a young Texan grappling with the state’s six-week abortion ban, and Carolyn, a woman in her 40s yearning to adopt.

Their paths converged and diverged, profoundly influenced by the laws and regulations surrounding them. Post reporter Amber Ferguson brings the Standard the story.

A Texas surgeon is accused of secretly denying liver transplants

A Houston doctor is accused of manipulating data to keep some of his own patients from getting a liver transplant.

A report in The New York Times says the investigation was launched after an unusually high number of patients on a transplant list died. Times investigative reporter Brian Rosenthal joins the Standard with more.

All this, plus the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.