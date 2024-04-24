‘Absentee’ apartment owners, red light runners top Arlington City Council candidates’ platforms

From KERA News:
Public safety and thoughtful redevelopment are among the top priorities for Arlington City Council candidates across four seats.
Early voting runs April 22-30, and election day is May 4.
Arlington City Council is composed of five single-member district seats and three at-large. Residents in North and Southwest Arlington will decide their council seats, and all Arlington residents will vote for two at-large seats.
This election marks the last city council election cycle until 2026 as council transitions to three-year terms, which voters approved in 2022.