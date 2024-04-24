TCEQ hears from opponents and supporters of Corpus Christi desalination plan

Ocean desalination is considered to be a very expensive water source due to the high energy demands and the filtering process.

The Inner Harbor desalination project is expected to cost just under $1 billion. Much of that will be passed along to residents in the form of higher water rates.

But the head of the Corpus Christi Water utility, Drew Molly, said desal is needed because of the drought and growing water demands.

“This is for the benefit of everybody in the city, not just for one particular customer,” Molly explained. The comment was met with a round of boos and jeers from many in the crowd.

Activists point out that industries use more than half of the city’s water, and more water demanding industries are coming to the area.

Opponents claim the need for desalination is being driven by this industrial demand.

They say residential customers will pay higher water rates for the desalination project and in turn subsidize the corporations. This was another reason why tempers were running so hot.

Several people were told to leave the public hearing. In all, about 70 people spoke out against desalination.

But about 30 attendees, including Bob Landeg, took to the mic to express support. He said Corpus Christi needs these jobs, and the vocal opposition didn’t represent the city.

“The vast majority of people that I know support this — I want you to know this — we need this,” Landeg said.

Many commenters pointed out that the permit should be rejected because there has been no full environmental impact study. They also said there was inaccurate and missing information in the TCEQ application.

Others called attention to the location of the desalination plant, which is in the historic Black Hillcrest neighborhood. They said this is a civil rights violation and is the subject of a lawsuit.

City officials said that once final TCEQ approval is secured, construction could begin as early as 2026.