TCEQ hears from opponents and supporters of Corpus Christi desalination plan

From Texas Public Radio:
People in Corpus Christi could be the first in Texas to drink treated seawater.
Water scarcity in the state is a growing crisis, and ocean desalination is being touted as a solution.
But community activists are pointing out there are serious downsides to ocean desalination.
Chanting “save our bay!” while carrying signs that read “No Desal,” “Protect the Bay,” and “No more Corporate Welfare,” at least 200 community members marched Thursday night into the Corpus Christi’s American Bank Center.