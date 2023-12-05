Austin’s Sunshine Community Gardens provides a space for everyone to grow

Sunshine Community Gardens is a three-acre plot of greenery within Austin’s growing concrete jungle.

As you enter the garden, you might smell wafts of basil, sage and rosemary traveling through the morning air. The chicken coop is always lively, and if you’re there early enough, you might just hear the rooster crow.

The garden is lush and full of life: birds are chirping, monarch butterflies are fluttering around, and all are enjoying what the garden has to offer.

Lucille Pulliam, who just turned 90, is one of the hundreds of gardeners who rent a garden bed.

“This is my happy place. We live in an apartment, and we do have a balcony, but there’s too much wind there to really garden,” Pulliam said. “And watching plants grow has always been a joy to me. So here I not only get to watch plants grow, but I get to be with other gardeners who enjoy being here.”