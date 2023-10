Museum-goers can pay a visit to the Minnesota Iceman that lays in his ice chest, yet to be defrosted. They can also check out the collection of two-headed calves, chickens, or the cyclops piglet – taxidermied and on display in the “Freaks of Nature” room.

Alongside the bizarre taxidermied animals, you can also find the “Feejee mermaid,” a historic gaff, something made to pass off as the real thing. The mummified mermaid is half fish and half monkey sewn together and taxidermied.

But for some, the wax museum is the main attraction. This dark room is filled with life-size versions of classic movie monsters such as Frankenstein, Dracula and King Kong.

Each wax figure has its own decorated space, setting the scene and transporting you into the world they live in. The room is dedicated to what Veronica Busti likes to call “sfanthor” – science fiction, fantasy and horror.

Just around the corner, footprints from both Bigfoot and the Texas Chupacabra are displayed.

“There are Bigfoot sightings in Eastern Texas, in the Piney Woods. Texas has some of the highest sightings in the country and we actually have several footprints that were taken from East Texas, in some of the river bottoms,” Steve Busti said.

Admission to the museum is $12.99 for adults and $8.99 for children under 8.