New poll shows little shakeup in race for Houston mayor

Houston’s mayor, Sylvester Turner, is nearing the end of his second term. And as a result of term limits, the race for a new mayor has been intensifying.
Early voting starts in less than two weeks. Texas state Sen. John Whitmire and U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee appear to be leading a crowded field. But with a new poll from the University of Houston’s Hobby School of Public Affairs, what are the numbers now saying?
Renée Cross is senior executive director and researcher at the Hobby School and joined Texas Standard to discuss. Listen to the interview above or read the transcript below.
This interview has been edited lightly for clarity:
Texas Standard: Well, now, last time there was a poll in this race, I believe the results came out in July, if I’m not mistaken. What did this new poll say about who’s in the lead and what’s changing?
Renée Cross: Well, from July to October, there hasn’t been a whole lot of change. State Sen. John Whitmire is still in the lead with 34%. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee is a close second, currently at 31%. In July, she had been 32%. So statistically, we’re the same.
Our folks that are tied for third place, Gilbert Garcia and Jack Christie are very distant 4%. Definitely a two person race between two long term political veterans, both Democrats.