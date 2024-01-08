Meet Longhorns superfan, Bevo Hat Guy

Jack Maddox is a bio pre-med during the school day, but he is the Bevo Hat Guy during any Texas Longhorn games.

Maddox wears a Hook ‘Em-themed apron, oversized Longhorn chain, burnt orange suit tie, cowboy boots, and a stuffed Bevo plush toy he had since the first-grade duct taped to the top of his cowboy hat.

Growing up, Maddox was always a Longhorn fan. His dad attended the University of Texas at Austin and his mom and other siblings attended Texas A&M.

“I’ve kind of grown up in like Texas/Texas A&M rivalry my entire life, and it’s kind of funny because all of us triplets we had almost to pick a side early on,” Maddox said.

People underestimate Maddox’s school life because he is in the game’s front row or the front of the line 3-5 hours before the game.

“Everyone kinda jokes around with me when I go to games and stuff. They’re like, ‘do you go to class? Do you go to school?’” Maddox said, “I graduated salutatorian in my high school. I’m kinda smart, but it’s like, you might not see that on like a surface level for sure if you see me going to all these games.”

Maddox will wake up at 6:30 a.m., go to the gym, shower, eat breakfast. He goes to class and does homework and then gets in line for the games and will even do homework in line at times. After the game, he will finish his homework and do it all over again.

“So I don’t really go out and party. I don’t really do any of that kind of stuff,” Maddox said. “It’s either like school or athletics, so it’s a grind, but it’s entertaining for me.”

Texas’ season came to an end at the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans on Jan 1., when the Longhorns fell to the University of Washington Huskies, 37-31. Still, Maddox and his father had made plans to go and show support as Bevo Hat Guy and Bevo Hat Dad.

Maddox wants to make people smile and have a good time around him. He takes pictures with people, and he’s even getting popular across Texas.

“I remember someone that, like a mom and her child, came up to me and said, ‘oh my gosh, we’re from El Paso. We love seeing you all the time, and can we get a picture?’” Maddox said. “That was one of those moments that really touched me.”