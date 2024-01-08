Texas Standard for Jan. 8, 2024: Inside Harris County’s guaranteed income experiment

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Monday, Jan. 8, 2024:

Investigation reveals pollution exposure in Channelview

East of Houston are a handful of suburbs situated along waterways that lead to the Gulf of Mexico. The area is a major hub for chemical industry facilities – and the pollution that they can emit.

A Public Health Watch investigation finds that residents of at least one of these cities – Channelview – has been exposed to elevated benzene levels for decades, with little help from state regulators. Reporters David Leffler and Salina Arredondo join the Standard with more.

With so many services, is streaming becoming everything folks hated about cable?

Cable TV has been a casualty of the streaming wars. But as more viewers reconsider all their subscriptions, could the tide be turning against the streamers?

Sarah Krouse, Los Angeles bureau chief at The Wall Street Journal, joins the show to discuss the state of the industry.

Texas’ 10 biggest eco-friendly accomplishments in 2023

From extreme weather events to record-breaking heat and wildfires, 2023 was a volatile year for Texas. But despite the chaos, the state scored several big wins for the environment last year.

Environment Texas executive director Luke Metzger joins the Standard with a recap of Texas’ ecological accomplishments.

The Bevo Hat Guy will be back next season

Get up close and personal with Longhorns football fanatic Jack Maddox.

A town’s mission to be named the ‘Quinceañera Capital of Texas’

Quinceañeras – the Hispanic celebration that marks a girl’s 15th birthday and passage into womanhood – are held in multiple countries and all over Texas. But the East Texas town of Diboll is looking to be named the “Quinceañera Capital of Texas.”

Texas Tribune reporter Jess Huff joins the Standard with the story.

Inside Harris County’s guaranteed income experiment

Harris County is launching a program that would give certain households below the poverty line $500 a month, no strings attached, for 18 months.

Houston Landing reporter McKenna Oxenden joins the Standard with a look at the program.

All this, plus the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.