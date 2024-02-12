Black History Month Profile: Lavelle White

From KUTX:

Soul singer and songwriter Lavelle White was born in Amite, Louisiana and started writing poetry and singing in her teenage years. Her big break came in 1958 when White signed her first recording contract with Duke Records and during 1958 – 1964 released several singles, including, “Just Look at You Fool”, “Stop These Teardrops” and “If I Could Be with You.”

In the late ’50s, her label-mates included Bobby “Blue” Bland, B.B. King, and Junior Parker. She shared the stage with musicians such as Sam Cooke, Otis Redding, Aretha Franklin and many more. She moved to Chicago in 1978, where she performed in various clubs and worked with Junior Wells, Lonnie Brooks, and Buddy Guy.

After her stint in Chicago, she returned to Houston and before relocating and becoming a regular performer in the Austin area, including a residency at Antone’s. Her debut album titled “Miss Lavelle” was released by Antone’s Record Label in 1994 and was her first recording for almost 30 years. Two years after her first album release, she was inducted into the Austin Music Hall of Fame in 1996. Lavelle would go on to release two more albums It Haven’t Been Easy in 1997 and Into the Mystic in 2003.

Over the course of her career she has entertained audiences all over the United States and throughout Europe and Canada. She has received four W.C. Handy Award nominations and was honored in France with three prestigious honors: The Otis Redding Award from the Academy of Jazz, the Big Bill Broonzy Award, and the Charles Cross Award, presented by the French President. In 2018, she received the Lifetime Achievement from the Austin Blues Society.

Miss Lavelle White still resides in Austin, Texas and is continuing to do what she loves all while keeping her fans inspired and entertained every step of the way. – Miles Bloxson, KUTX Host