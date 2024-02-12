Feds asked to overhaul school discipline at North Texas school district after students jailed

The complaint claims Bonham ISD and a city court discriminated against both Black students and disabled students by creating a hostile environment at school. The groups also filed a separate complaint against Corpus Christi ISD with the Texas Education Agency.

By Neelam Bohra, the Texas TribuneEducation, Texas Tribune

Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune