Bracken Cave volunteer Edith Bergquist lives nearby.

“As the crow flies, maybe a quarter mile. Our house backs up to this property,” she said. “When we moved down here 19 years ago, we didn’t even know this was here. A neighbor told us that there was a bat cave. So we immediately went to the website and signed up and came out to see them and we just became passionate about bats.”

She and her husband soon saw the Batnado of millions of bats swirling up and flying right over their property.

“It really wasn’t scary at all … We were just amazed that we were so close, that we could see it that well,” Bergquist said.

Hutchins says the cave doesn’t have a well-documented discovery story.

“Sometime when San Antonio was settled, the story goes that some people were in the area, and they saw smoke in the sky,” he said. “And they were following the smoke, and the smoke was actually bats streaming away at the top of the trees. And following that smoke is how they found the cave and the bats.”

The cave and the surrounding area were under threat back in the ’90s.

“Bat conservation International got involved in 1992 when we purchased the five acres of the cave and that started the protection of land in this area,” Hutchins said. “And now between the Nature Conservancy and Bat Conservation International and City of San Antonio or Edwards Aquifer authority, there’s almost 6000 acres of continuous green space all the way from Highway 3009 all the way to Highway 281.”

Christie Minor is a Project Coordinator at Bracken, which itself now contains a sizeable acreage.

“The Preserve is 1500 acres. So we do a lot of other things. We do tree surveys, where we walk designated areas of the preserve and tag all of our old growth trees to kind of inventory them,” she said.