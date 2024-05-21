‘Part of our healing journey is making change’: Brett and Nikki Cross find solace in activism

Anyone who has lost a loved one knows the grieving process can be long and difficult. For Nikki, advocacy is one way she works through her grief.

“Part of our healing journey is making change,” Nikki said. “When we start to feel like changes are being made in a positive way, that heals us a little bit.”

Nikki said she is often criticized for processing her grief so publicly. And while Nikki advocates in part to heal herself, she believes in the larger impacts of her work.

“I’ve been told that a lot– that I’m pushing my grief on to people,” Nikki said. “And that’s not true. I’m pushing my healing on to you, maybe. But these changes are necessary in our community.”

The changes Nikki and Brett would like to see include longer waiting periods before a gun can be purchased, more stringent red flag laws and a ban on assault-style weapons. Brett was quick to point out the specifics of the ban on assault weapons he favors.

“People don’t understand that we’re not coming into your house and taking them,” Brett said. “It’s just a pipeline freeze.”

Nikki agrees that a ban on assault weapons is vital to gun reform. The Crosses own a handgun that they store securely. But Nikki said weapons like the AR-15 should only be in the hands of trained law enforcement and military.

Police officers admitted they were hesitant to confront the Uvalde shooter because he was armed with an AR-15. The shooter purchased that weapon legally.

Brett also wants to raise the minimum age to buy a gun in Texas to 21. He thinks it’s hypocritical that Texans must be 21 to buy cigarettes but not firearms. In Brett’s view, the cigarettes only kill the person using them and take years to do so.

“But you can go out and buy an assault rifle that kills 19 students and two teachers in a matter of seconds,” Brett said. “So, we have to change things.”

Although Brett and Nikki are critical of Texas laws and lawmakers, they are proud Texans. Nikki wants to feel the same sense of security she knew growing up in Texas.

“I just would like to feel safer but our laws seem to be just going in the absolute opposite direction of that,” Nikki said. “I have daughters and sons that are growing up in this and I don’t want that for them.”

In the days following the tragic event, Nikki was sure that the Robb Elementary School shooting would mark a turning point in state and federal gun reform.

“I thought there’s no way people are going to look at Uvalde and see 19 little children who hadn’t even begun their lives yet and not make change,” Nikki said. “I quickly realized that is not reality in this country and it was heartbreaking.”

Somehow, Brett channels that heartbreak into a motivating force.

“I use that to keep pushing forward and to fight,” Brett said. “I just try to take that discouragement and twist it to better the situation.”