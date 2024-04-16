North Texas performer Cedric Neal was nominated for London’s version of the Tony

“But my agent and I went back and forth. ‘Do we do this? Is it too commercial? Too risky? But it would be another way to elevate your profile.’ And I am so glad I did it.”

Neal was already known at least in London theater circles. In 2011, he left Dallas for New York. He snagged his first Broadway musical as an understudy to David Alan Grier as Sportin’ Life in The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess. (“I went on all of nine times,” Neal said with a laugh.)

But in 2014, when a production of The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess was getting ready for an outdoor production in London, Neal was cast. Before he could tell his then-fiancé Mitchell Darden-Kiever the news, Darden-Kiever told Neal that his risk management firm had just promoted him — to its headquarters in London.

Finding acceptance

So moving to England was an easy choice. But even when Neal was entering the London theater scene already cast in a major show, gaining acceptance there, he found, was not easy.

And it was not so much because he’s Black, he explained. It’s because he’s American.

“I’m not going to lie,” Neal said. “It was tough. It was tough because for the longest time, I didn’t know how Americans were viewed in the theater world over here.”

American actors are often seen as poaching British jobs and then promptly returning home. It’s a mirror image of the resentment many American performers in New York feel about repeatedly being denied major titles roles on Broadway — because those parts have been precast with a famous British actor imported solely for that show. In London, Neal often heard other cast and crew members referring to him, not by name but as just “the American.”

But, he said, “when they realized I was staying, this was home, and I was doing the work, it changed.”

In addition to his Sportin’ Life in the outdoor Gershwin production, Neal made his West End debut as Berry Gordy in Motown: The Musical, performed in Chess at the London Coliseum and in a concert version of Jesus Christ Superstar.

Still, appearing on The Voice in 2019 would tell a lot more people that England was now his home. And that he’s a formidable singer.

Spoiler: On The Voice, Neal didn’t get past the semi-finals. But 8 million viewers of the telecast saw his bring-down-the-house audition with Stevie Wonder’s “Higher Ground.” And on YouTube, his performance has been viewed more than 3 million times.

His blazing, gospel-inflected rendition was notable for one judge, Oscar- and Grammy-winner Jennifer Hudson, taking off her boots during Neal’s performance and throwing one on stage, while shouting encouragement. (It’s a compliment, she later explained. It’s like a standing ovation.)

And in an uncommon feat, all four judges, including Sir Tom Jones and Will.i.am of the Black Eyed Peas, signaled they wanted to be Neal’s coach. Jones held out the longest, he told Neal, because he’d performed with Wonder, “and if you could take a Stevie Wonder song and make it your own like that, then I know this guy’s a winner.”

An Olivier for Oak Cliff

Since that 2019 telecast, Neal has performed not only in Guys and Dolls but in the world premiere of the Back to the Future musical and has been cast in an upcoming 50th anniversary concert version of Pippin at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

By itself, Neal said, the Olivier nomination demonstrates his acceptance by London theater. He gets choked up acknowledging that and acknowledging how much he owes Booker T. Washington High School as well as his fellow members of the Dallas Theater Center acting ensemble, notably Liz Mikel and Chamblee Ferguson.

“I would be nothing if it wasn’t for Dallas,” Neal said. “And I’m just proud to be representing not just Black American musical theater, but Dallas theater.”

