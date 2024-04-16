Texas Standard for April 16, 2024: Austin to be hit as Tesla announces 14,000 layoffs

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Tuesday, April 16, 2024:

Supreme Court keeps laws holding protest organizers responsible in place

The Supreme Court has announced it will not hear a case concerning laws restricting the organizers of protests. By declining the case, the court lets stand an appeals court ruling making organizers responsible if any protester commits an illegal act. The lower court ruling covers Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas.

University of Texas School of Law chair Tara Grove joins the Standard with more.

Racism in the health care system is killing Black pregnant Texans

Texas is among the worst states in the country for maternal mortality – the death of someone during pregnancy or within a year of the end of their pregnancy – and Black Texans die from pregnancy-related causes at two to three times the rate of their white counterparts.

KERA’s Elena Rivera has more.

North Texas performer Cedric Neal was nominated for London’s version of the Tony

Dallas actor-singer Cedric Neal gained acclaim for his performances in North Texas musicals. Now he’s acclaimed in England as well.

KERA’s Jerome Weeks reports that, though he didn’t win, Neal was up for London theater’s highest honor, an Olivier Award.

A sustainable future for the fashion industry

For some, the future of the fashion industry includes exploration of more sustainable products. UT-Austin Associate Professor Jessica Ciarla introduces us to sequins made from agricultural waste.

10 years with the Houston Dash

It’s been a decade since the Houston Dash played their first National Women’s Soccer League game. While their record hasn’t always been stellar, the Dash made their first playoff appearance in 2022, marking significant growth for the program.

Theo Lloyd-Hughes recently explored this topic for Squad Depth. He joins the Standard today.

Comedian Jeff Hiller returns to his home state for Moontower Comedy Fest

Jeff Hiller has worked in the entertainment industry for over two decades, helping write shows like “30 Rock,” “Community” and the critically acclaimed HBO series “Somebody Somewhere.”

Hiller was born and raised in South Texas, and he’s returning to his home state for the Moontower Comedy Festival, an annual comedy fest held in Austin. We’re happy to welcome Hiller to the Texas Standard.

Austin to be hit as Tesla announces 14,000 layoffs

Signs of turmoil at Tesla continued yesterday after the company told employees it would lay off more than 10% of the workforce to cut costs. The job cuts amount to about 14,000 people across the company’s global operations.

Those cuts will be felt in Austin, where Tesla is one of the biggest employers. The Austin Business Journal’s Bob Sechler joins the show with more.

All this, plus the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.