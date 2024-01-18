Dallas’ CinéWilde celebrates 10 years of building community and showcasing LGBTQ+ film

The idea for the state’s only ongoing LGBTQ film screening and event series began after a protest.

CinéWilde founder DR Hanson says he got a group together to watch the film “The Fifth Element” after rallying against the homophobic views of “Ender’s Game” author Orson Scott Card.

“And because of that, the Texas Theatre [in Dallas] was really excited about the audience that we brought to the Texas Theatre and asked if we wanted to take this on,” Hanson said.

That was more than 10 years ago.

Now, the screening series is celebrating its anniversary by revising one if its first events.

“Ten years ago this month, we screened ‘Paris Was Burning’ and did a community ball that we called ‘Everyone Walks’ after the film, where people came out and just strutted the catwalk and the runway and just lived their best life. And so we really wanted to recreate that moment because it was such a beautiful evening 10 years ago,” Hanson said.

He said the curation of the films is part of what makes CinéWilde unique.

“We screen queer films, but not only queer films that have a character or storyline,” Hanson said. “We purposely choose films where someone who has worked on the film identifies as LGBTQ. So it’s not just about the storylines or the characters, it’s about the creators who make the film.”

But it’s the educational element and the celebration of community that Hanson says is really at the program’s heart.

“Before we screen a film, we have a pre-show conversation with a local queer artist or activist or organization that somehow complements the film. And then after the film, we will create some type of event to engage our audience that somehow complements the film as well. So it’s kind of an all-hands-on-deck and a full-bodied experience when you come to CinéWilde.”

While CinéWilde is the only program of its kind that Hanson knows of in Texas, he hopes it doesn’t stay that way.

“I would love to talk to anybody that wants to do this and they can, you know, borrow, steal whatever they want from CinéWilde – or work with us!” Hanson said.

He says his first suggestion would be to find a theater or venue to partner with.

“But I would also just say, find out what makes you tick and bring that to what you’re doing with the screenings,” Hanson said. “Education and engagement is very important to me. And I like to try to engage people outside of just a film. I like to take what we learn and put it into our real lives.”