Texas Standard for Jan. 18, 2024: The legacy of Texan sci-fi author Howard Waldrop

Justice Department report finds ‘critical failures’ in response to Uvalde attack

The Department of Justice has released its report into the failed police response at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, where 19 children and two teachers were killed by a lone gunman, despite hundreds of officers arriving to the scene.

The Texas law that would censor school library books has been overruled

A federal appeals court is largely blocking a Texas law that sought to restrict which books are available in school libraries through the creation of a rating system.

KUT reporter Becky Fogel joins the show with the latest.

This massive investment means hydrogen-fueled transportation is coming to Texas

The first hydrogen fueling stations could arrive at Texas truck stops within five years, thanks to a $70 million grant from the federal government.

While hydrogen-powered trucks only operate in California and a few spots on the East Coast, Texas could soon drive the national adoption of hydrogen fleets. The Standard’s Shelly Brisbin reports.

Bitcoin in your IRA or 401k? New funds make it possible now

Bitcoin securities are now available to individual investors, just like stocks, bonds and index funds.

The Standard’s tech expert Omar Gallaga joins the show with the latest intel on crypto.

Behind the scenes of Texas’s only monthly LGBTQ film series

It’s the 10th birthday celebration of CinéWilde, which bills itself as the state’s only monthly LGBTQ film series.

Founder DR Hanson joins the Standard with the story behind the series, and what’s coming up this month.

The legacy of Texan sci-fi author Howard Waldrop

Award-winning science fiction author Howard Waldrop died this week, leaving behind four decades of stories.

Author Joe R. Lansdale knew Waldrop as a friend and a professional collaborator. He joins the Standard to recall Waldrop’s legacy.

The response to a massive well leak? Prevent coverage of it

A West Texas oil well has been spewing saltwater to the surface since at least December, posing a risk of groundwater contamination.

The Railroad Commission’s response? Creating a no-fly zone around the area – preventing drones from documenting any more of the cleanup. Marfa Public Radio’s Mitch Borden joins the show with more.

