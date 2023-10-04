No water, roads or emergency services: How climate change left a rural neighborhood nearly uninhabitable

In Liberty County, one neighborhood has been slowly abandoned as years of flooding and intense rains prompted a spiral of decline. A struggling buyout program shows the complexities and limitations of “managed retreat” from disaster-prone areas.



Share this story with a friend: Facebook

Twitter

Email



By Erin Douglas, Texas TribuneEnergy & Environment, Texas Tribune

Annie Mulligan for The Texas Tribune