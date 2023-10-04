Simone Biles has a new move named in her honor

In any endeavor, to have something named for you or your work is a clear distinction.
On Sunday, Texan Simone Biles of gymnastics fame not only achieved such a distinction – and not for the first time. Biles displayed another gymnastics skill, a vault once called impossible, which now will be called “the Biles.”
Dvora Meyers wrote about the event for a recent article in Texas Monthly and she joined the Standard to talk about Biles’ long career and impact on gymnastics. Listen to the interview above or read the transcript below.
This transcript has been edited lightly for clarity:
Texas Standard: Simone Biles has a new move named after her. Could you explain just what it is that Biles did to earn this latest distinction?
Dvora Meyers: So, yeah, of course. On the vault, she did a Yurchenko, which is a very common entry. So a round-off onto the board, back handspring onto the table. But she did a double pike off. So two and a half somersaults in a pike position.
So I just want to clarify one point. It has been done on the men’s side of the sport, but it’s the first time that a woman has done it at the World Championships.