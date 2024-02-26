As more students seek mental health services, college counseling centers struggle to hire staff

From Texas Community Health News:
Texas colleges and universities are struggling to keep up with the demand for mental health services amid a statewide shortage of care providers.
This isn’t just a public health crisis in Texas but across the United States, according to Zachary Zoet, the assistant director of Midwestern State University’s Counseling Center in Wichita Falls.
“There’s a lot of different factors that are going into the staffing issues, the salary issues, these retention and recruitment issues, because this is a serial theme that administrators in counseling centers are discussing at the state and national level,” Zoet said.