What is an aquifer? Here’s how they affect Texas’ water supply.

From KUT News:

I’m pretty sure I learned about aquifers in a middle school classroom during a science unit on the water cycle. But, like most people, I’ve entirely forgotten what I learned or didn’t pay close attention.

But in the last few years, since I started covering Hays County, I’ve heard the term countless times: How a recent rainfall recharged an aquifer or how an aquifer doesn’t have enough water to supply a growing community. But what exactly are aquifers? And how do they allow water from the sky to end up in our faucets?

Let’s start with the basic definition: An aquifer is an underground store of water. Sometimes we use that water for everyday life. The Texas Water Development Board estimates about 55% of Texans get their water from aquifers.

Here’s what you need to know about aquifers if you live in Central Texas.