What is an aquifer? Here’s how they affect Texas’ water supply.

From KUT News:
I’m pretty sure I learned about aquifers in a middle school classroom during a science unit on the water cycle. But, like most people, I’ve entirely forgotten what I learned or didn’t pay close attention.
But in the last few years, since I started covering Hays County, I’ve heard the term countless times: How a recent rainfall recharged an aquifer or how an aquifer doesn’t have enough water to supply a growing community. But what exactly are aquifers? And how do they allow water from the sky to end up in our faucets?
Let’s start with the basic definition: An aquifer is an underground store of water. Sometimes we use that water for everyday life. The Texas Water Development Board estimates about 55% of Texans get their water from aquifers.
Here’s what you need to know about aquifers if you live in Central Texas.
Where does the water go?
There are about a dozen major aquifers in the state, the main ones in Central Texas being the Trinity Aquifer and the Edwards Aquifer.
Water goes into the ground through caves, sinkholes and cracks. These “recharge zones” are like the aquifer’s personal fill-up area where water can easily fall through. They could be on top of an aquifer or could be miles away. Finally, the water makes its way all the way down to a hole-filled rock layer.
“It’s like Swiss cheese made out of stone,” said David Baker, executive director of the nonprofit The Watershed Association. He said this Swiss cheese layer is hundreds of feet underground, sandwiched between other layers of earth. The water gets trapped there and starts to build up.
“Fifteen stories below us, there’s this… river,” Baker said. “And that’s kind of hard to visualize, right?”
As more and more water builds up, so does the pressure. Baker said it’s like a balloon ready to burst at any moment — and then it does. Water flows from the rock layers and fills up beloved watering holes, including Barton Springs and Jacob’s Well.
“It’s really magical when it happens, ” he said. “Those 68-degree waters coming out … it’s just such a dream to jump in there.”