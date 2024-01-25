Collin County Democrats are singing the blues — but will voters still see red?

From KERA News:

The heated patio at the Blue Goose Cantina in McKinney was packed with Democrats.

Candidates for statewide and local office worked the tables at a recent “McKinney-Area Democratic Club Happy Hour,” shaking hands as people sipped frosty margaritas and munched on chips and queso.

Early voting for the primaries in Collin County starts Feb. 20. Most Collin County Democrats are running uncontested in their primary — and Democrats say that should benefit them in the long run.

The same can’t be said for the Republicans. Almost all of the incumbents from the area have at least one primary opponent. The party is grappling with an internal battle: Attorney General Ken Paxton has endorsed candidates running against incumbents who voted to impeach him. And Gov. Greg Abbott is backing incumbents who supported his failed school vouchers plan.

The Democrats say the dissonance amongst Republicans is their gain.

“Their party is fractured,” said Jefferson Nunn, who’s running as a Democrat for Texas House District 67. Makala Washington is also running in the Democratic primary.