Dallas gets its first cat café. Here’s a look

From KERA News:

It’s Tuesday afternoon, around 1 o’clock, and the main room at Whiskers and Soda cat cafe is buzzing with a low din of 30 cat-happy customers, many of them children.

Shannon Regan, a computer programmer, sits at a table, wearing a headset. Once a week, he drives 30 minutes to the café to work remotely. And yes, cats do jump on his laptop’s keyboard and press buttons.

He doesn’t seem to mind about the cats or the noise. After working in silence at home, “a little noise can be comforting,” he said.

His kids clamor to go with him to the café. “And every single time, they want me to come home with a cat,” he said. So far, he’s resisted. “I’ve made it three times here and not gone home with a cat. But I’m due. I’m due.”