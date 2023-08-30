Texas National Guard disbanded intelligence wing after members used WhatsApp to spy on migrants

Four members of the unit working on Gov. Greg Abbott’s border mission have been punished after whistleblowers reported the surveillance operation violated long-standing rules against state-run spy operations.



Share this story with a friend: Facebook

Twitter

Email



By Davis Winkie, Military Times & James Barragán, Texas TribuneBorder & Immigration, Partner Organizations, Texas Tribune

Aaron Provost for Military Times