Injuries closed the door on a pro football career. Instead, Don Louis found success in music

When one door closes, another opens – that we often look so hard at that closed door, it’s hard to see the one that’s just open for us. But for singer and songwriter Don Louis, you couldn’t say that.

Originally from Commerce, Texas, he thought sports was his calling growing up. In fact, he was on his way to a pro football camp when the effects of his injuries sank in. He knew he’d have to hang up his cleats and his gridiron dreams, but that wouldn’t be the end of his story.

Far from it. It was only just beginning.

Don Louis joined the Standard to talk about his journey from East Texas to becoming a successful musician. Listen to interview above or read the transcript below.

This transcript has been edited lightly for clarity:

Texas Standard: Congratulations on your success and continued growing success in music. Tell us a little bit about what life was like growing up in East Texas.

Oh, man. It was… Definitely make you a lot tougher if you come from where I come from.

I was born out there in Dallas, Texas. Ended up moving to a place called Cumby in between Cumby to Commerce area and grew up on a little 12 acre farm with my step-pop and my two brothers. Man, we ran a farm out there. It was not for the faint of heart and definitely made us stronger.

But everything you learn out there in the fields is what you take to real life. Nothing’s given to you. Hard work got to be happening every day, and we’ve been able to apply it to the music dream for myself.

It’s been amazing to see God come into my life and work with it and you never realize what’s happening in the beginning of your life that’s going to be making so much of a difference later on.

Well, obviously, if you play football, you learn a lot of lessons along the way. But did you have a love for the sport, or was it just something you found yourself in?

I come from a football-predominant family. My cousins, the older ones, were just so good at it and I did have a love for it. I was very good. Not just on a sense of your friends, your high school friends: “Man, I would have made it, man, if I didn’t this didn’t happen and that didn’t happen.” I feel like we had something that really stood out and it made sense.

But it didn’t work out how we wanted it to and because of that, I ended up following my dreams and learning how to play the guitar stuff. And it’s just been an amazing process and journey for myself.

It didn’t sound like it would be a logical career progression – from a possible football icon to music. What made you decide “I should pick up this guitar”? Did you always love music, or was this something that just sort of grabbed you?

Oh, absolutely. I’ve loved music. I did not think that it was going to transfer. I didn’t think I was going to be singing songs or do anything like that, though, professionally.

My mom grew up when we would clean on Sundays, we would we go out I guess just hummin’ the hymns of certain songs or country radio would be on – you know, 99.5, The Wolf – and I just have always kind of had music in my ear.

And then later on in life, I just got to hearing what was getting celebrated on the radio station. And I told myself straight up, “I think I can replicate the success that these people are putting out or if not, do better.” And I’ve only been doing this for four and a half years now, and I’ve seen so much growth that it doesn’t just happen because you’re lucky. I mean, I used the same football discipline to make it make sense, you know?